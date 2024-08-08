Penang KPDN detains lorry for abusing diesel fleet card

NIBONG TEBAL: Penang’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) detained a lorry after it was suspected of misusing fleet cards to divert subsidised diesel at a petrol station in Simpang Ampat near here, yesterday.

State KPDN director S. Jegan said the raid under Ops Tiris 3.0 was carried out by a team of enforcement officers as a result of information and intelligence informing that there were diesel thefts at the station.

He said when the lorry was raided it was found to be transferring suspected diesel into a skid tank by using nine fleet cards under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS).

“Further inspection found that four fleet cards with purchase receipts were suspected of being abused.

“Following that, we confiscated a total of 8,500 litres of diesel worth RM19,975 which was in a metal tank besides confiscating a lorry, two hose units and a pump motor with a total value of RM 34,075,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and further investigations are being carried out to identify individuals or companies involved in the activities or distribution chain of diesel including the sources from which it was obtained and the distribution by any irresponsible parties.