Penang welcomes Juneyao Airline’s direct flight from Shanghai, first entry into Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: In conjunction with 50 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Penang welcomed the inaugural direct flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, operated by Juneyao Airlines.

The flight landed at 10.54pm in Penang International Airport, here yesterday and was welcomed with a water canon salute, symbolising a warm welcome and marks the first entry of Juneyao Airlines into Malaysia.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the direct flight from Shanghai to Penang will attract more tourists to explore this state and further promote the development of the local tourism industry.

“Various sectors of Penang’s tourism industry, such as hotels, restaurants, retail, and entertainment, will greatly benefit. The arrival of tourists from the eastern region of China will bring more business opportunities and economic growth thus driving Penang’s tourism industry to a higher level,” he said in a statement today.

Besides that, Wong said the direct flight from Shanghai to Penang will also be an important route for business travellers from the eastern region of China, improving connectivity and cooperation potential between both cities.

He pointed out that it also promoted economic ties, opening new avenues for business exchanges, investment opportunities and corporate collaborations, thus contributing to the economic growth and development of both Penang and Shanghai.

Wong said currently, the Airbus A320neo aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers and a travel time of approximately five hours and 30 minutes, operates four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

However, he said Juneyao Airlines has announced that the flight frequency will be increased to daily flights starting on June 22.

Shangai-Penang, marks the third new international direct flight to Penang this year after the recent launch of direct flights to Penang from Dubai by Flydubai in February and from Bangkok by Thai Lion Air in April.

Penang has welcomed 22,420 tourists from China in the first three months of this year, a 370.22 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year which saw only 4,768 tourists.

As of today, Penang has direct flights to 15 international cities, namely Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Medan, Jakarta, Surabaya, Banda Aceh, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, Haikou (charter flight) and the upcoming Shenzhen flight on July 27.