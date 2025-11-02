Support pours in for Sarawak flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The devastating floods that hit parts of Sarawak have sparked an outpouring of support from various organisations eager to assist those affected.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said besides non-governmental organisations (NGOs), several private companies have also stepped in to provide aid to flood victims in the state.

“Most recently, the Bumiputera Contractors Association of Malaysia (PKBM) has also extended its support by contributing financial aid to help those impacted,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Nanta, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kapit, said PKBM president Datuk Dr Azman Yusoff handed over a RM50,000 donation to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who chairs the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS). The presentation took place at Wisma Bapa, Kuching, this afternoon.

“I sincerely thank PKBM for their generosity. I hope this contribution will help ease the burden of those affected by the recent floods in Sarawak,“ he said.

As of tonight, the number of evacuees in Sarawak has dropped to 604, down from 735 earlier in the day.