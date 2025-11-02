Flood evacuees in Sabah, Sarawak drop to 1,109 tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sabah and Sarawak continues to show a positive trend, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) decreasing to 1,109 as of 8 pm today, compared to 1,775 this afternoon.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims has dropped to 505 people from 159 families, down from 1,040 people from 326 families this afternoon.

The decline is attributed to the complete recovery of flooding in Membakut, allowing 101 people from 34 families at a PPS to return home.

Additionally, the number of evacuees in Beaufort and Kinabatangan district has also decreased, with 325 people from 112 families at two PPS in Beaufort and 180 people from 47 families at two PPS in Kinabatangan.

In Sarawak, the number of evacuees has fallen to 604 as of 8 pm, compared to 735 this afternoon.

According to Sarawak JPBN, the number of displaced individuals in Mukah has dropped to 303 across three PPS, while figures in Miri and Sibu remain unchanged at 210 people across two PPS and three people at one PPS, respectively.

However, in the Bintulu division, the number of evacuees has increased slightly to 88, compared to 84 previously, with all victims housed at a single PPS.