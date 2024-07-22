Penang will decide whether to adopt Act 672 this year, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will decide whether to adopt the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) this year after consulting with the Federal government to assess its relevance at the state level, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“The state government has initiated discussions on Act 672 with the federal government, to decide if it should be adopted in Penang. The decision will be finalised within this year, in the coming months,“ he told reporters after launching Penang Export Day 2024 in Bayan Lepas today.

In March, the Penang state government agreed to discuss Act 672, as no prior discussions had been held on the matter.

Currently, the Act has been adopted by Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Perlis, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The purpose of the Act is to ensure uniformity in the laws governing solid waste management and public cleansing, aiming for efficiency, and sustainability, as well as to stimulate the recycling economy.

Meanwhile, Chow clarified that no new fires have been detected at the Pulau Burung Landfill in Nibong Tebal after a blaze at the site was completely extinguished last night.

“The fire at the landfill occurred around midday yesterday and was contained by nightfall. There have been no new fires since this morning, and the area is under close surveillance by the Seberang Perai City Council.

“The current hot weather is identified as the cause of the fire because the site is open and susceptible to fire hazards,“ he said.

Local Government and Urban and Rural Planning Committee chairman, H’ng Mooi Lye, said the fire affected an area of 3,500 square metres.

In January 20222, a fire at the landfill that affected over 8,000 square metres, took 20 days to be fully extinguished.