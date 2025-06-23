AMESU signs 6 landmark deals to raise plantation wages

SHAH ALAM: The All Malayan Estates Staff Union (AMESU) marked a historic milestone today by signing six Collective Agreements (CAs) simultaneously with plantation sector employers.

The signing ceremony, which was witnessed by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, involved representatives from the Malayan Agricultural Producers Association (MAPA), IOI Group of Companies, Dara Lam Soon Sdn Bhd, Arah Kawasan Sdn Bhd, HK Gua Musang Sdn Bhd, and YPJ Plantations Sdn Bhd.

In his speech, Sim noted that AMESU, established in 1927, is one of the country’s oldest trade unions, representing over 5,000 workers, while MAPA serves as the umbrella body for 120 major plantation companies nationwide.

“This ceremony marks an extraordinary achievement in the history of workers’ rights, as this is the first time six collective agreements have been successfully signed simultaneously,” he said.

He noted that the agreements are expected to boost worker welfare and enhance productivity across the plantation sector.

Under the new agreements, all AMESU members will receive salary increases of up to 12 per cent.

Interestingly, Sim said the increment is retroactive, effective from Jan 1, which means that workers will also receive backdated payments ranging from RM3,000 to RM10,000, depending on their job grade, years of service, and allowance structure.

Furthermore, he said workers covered under the agreements between AMESU, MAPA, and the six plantation firms will no longer be subject to the minimum wage threshold of RM1,700 per month.

“Instead, the agreed salary structure sets a new starting wage at RM1,800 per month, which is higher than the current minimum wage,” he added.