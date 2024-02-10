Perak fully recovers from floods

IPOH: Perak has fully recovered from the floods following the closure of the relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Dato Azman Mahalan in Kampar today.

Kampar district officer Nazrul Fazami Mohamad, who is also the District Disaster Management Committee (JBPD) chairman, said the decision to close the relief centre was made after joint monitoring by various agencies confirmed that the location involved was safe and that all flood evacuees had returned to their homes.

“I wish to inform that the closure of the relief centre at Dewan Dato Azman Mahalan, Kuala Dipang, will take effect on Wednesday, Oct 2, from 2pm,” he said in a statement today.

The centre has been the only one open in the state for the past two days following heavy rains that led to flooding in Kampung Batu 20 and Kampung Baru in Kuala Dipang, as well as Kampung Pulau Pisang in Malim Nawar, affecting 16 people from five families.