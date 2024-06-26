Perak Immigration nabs 47 illegal immigrants, repatriates 61

IPOH: The Perak Immigration Department arrested 47 foreigners for various immigration-related offences after inspecting nine residential premises and one illegal settlement under Ops Sapu around the Hulu Perak district yesterday.

Its director, Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said 26 Immigration personnel were involved in the four-and-a-half-hour operation, which ended at 3.30 am, with inspection carried out on 58 foreigners.

“Forty men and seven women were detained in various locations for suspected violations of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. All the suspects are aged between 19 and 56,” he said in a statement today.

He said those detained have been placed at the Ipoh Immigration Depot.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Meor Hezbullah said they repatriated 61 illegal immigrants, comprising 49 men, 11 women and a baby boy aged between seven months and 49 years, to their countries of origin today.

He said they were taken to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to be sent home after completing their prison sentences and paying their fines.