Perak KPDN seizes counterfeit jerseys worth RM15,389

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 673 counterfeit jerseys worth RM15,389 in a raid at a shopping complex on Jalan Larut, Taiping here yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalluddin Ismail said the 11 am raid was conducted following a two-week surveillance.

He said the trademark owner’s representative had confirmed the counterfeit nature of the clothing, which was confiscated along with related business documents and invoices.

“A 54-year-old premises supervisor was detained to assist in the investigation. Preliminary information revealed that the jerseys were sources from northern Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalluddin said the case is being investigated under Section 102 (1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019.