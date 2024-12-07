Perak KPDN sezes 400kg of sugar at biscuit factory

IPOH: The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 400 kilogrammes (kg) of coarse white granulated sugar after raiding a biscuit processing factory in Jalan Simpang, Taiping, yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Taiping branch of KPDN.

“The result of the inspection found that the premises failed to submit a license or permit related to sugar, a controlled item under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and is also suspected of storing the controlled goods without the permission of the Malaysian Supply Controller.

“Accordingly, a case action has been taken under the act and the controlled goods which are 400kg of coarse granulated sugar and related documents have been seized and the total value of the confiscated item is estimated at RM1,460,“ he said in a statement today.