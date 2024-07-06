Perak police deny delaying probe into public’s complaints

IPOH: Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri has denied allegations that police delayed investigations into certain cases, explaining that this is because the process will sometimes take time due to several factors.

He said police took a serious view and quick action on every report or complaint they received, but any investigation carried out had to follow the guidelines or procedures stipulated by law.

“Police investigations into criminal activities can be jeopardised when police do not do their jobs properly, that’s why sometimes it takes a little more time.

“We don’t want to just investigate quickly, but we need to get as much information as possible for every case.

“For example, commercial crime cases require proof of documents, witnesses may be overseas and they need to be called up to have their statements recorded,” he told a media conference after the 2024 Media Shooting Skills Test with the Perak Police Chief event at the Perak Police Headquarters Shooting Range here today.

Mohd Yusri said this when asked to comment on a claim by a security firm manager, who said the investigating officer of a case he had reported, which is related to an alleged criminal breach of trust, in March last year, has yet to provide any updates on the case.

According to a media report on Tuesday (June 4), Mohd Amiruddin Paul Abdullah, 50, had sought an explanation from the Perak police regarding the status of the case.

Mohd Yusri said he had instructed his men to always cooperate by informing the complainants regarding any updates on the cases reported.

Meanwhile, he said police will call up several more witnesses to wrap up their investigation into the dissemination of a fake video clip showing the text of a Friday sermon in the state on May 24 that touched on the boycott issue.

“We will call up one or two more witnesses soon to complete the investigation under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.