Perlis can become north zone unity hub

KANGAR: Perlis can become a Unity Hub for the Northern Zone with the implementation of more unity programmes, which will also benefit the local community.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this could be achieved through the RM16.8 million Perlis Unity Complex being built on a 7.06-acre land in Mukim Seriab.

Work on the building began in February and is set to be completed in December next year.

He said it is the first unity complex that houses the Unity Government machinery in an integrated manner, with other unity complexes to be built nationwide using the same blueprint.

“The Perlis Unity Complex will house the Perlis Unity Office, Multipurpose Hall, Unity TABIKA and TASKA, Rukun Tetangga Central Operation Room, Community Mediator Operation Room and other basic facilities,” he said at the launch of the state-level 2024 Unity Week celebrations in Kuala Perlis, near here, today.

The Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail officiated the event. Also present was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Meanwhile, Aaron said his ministry fully supported efforts by the National Unity Department and Perlis National Integration to establish the Rukun Tetangga Area (KRT) Gateway in all KRT in the state.

“The Perlis state KRT Gateway will become a landmark as an introduction to the existence of the KRT in the area. In addition, it will also be a part of the promotion for the 2024-2025 Visit Perlis Year,” he said.

He said the ministry, through all agencies under it, will continue to focus on raising the spirit of unity, nationhood, love and volunteerism among Malaysia’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.