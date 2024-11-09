Perlis customs seize syabu worth over RM2 mln

PADANG BESAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Perlis successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle 73,319 kilogrammes (kg) of Syabu worth RM2,346,208 into the country at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex on Sept 3.

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim said the seizure was made from an Isuzu MU-X vehicle with a Thai registration number that was detained at the import route by the Special Passenger Inspection Unit (UKPP) at the complex at 8.15 am.

He said that while the inspection was being carried out by UKPP officers on duty, the driver of the vehicle, a man believed to be a Thai national whose identity could not be ascertained, disappeared without being noticed.

“A team of Customs officers from the Padang Besar Enforcement Branch was then contacted to conduct a thorough inspection of the vehicle. The inspection found 56 packets of Chinese tea written “GUANYINWANG” hidden in a special compartment under the second row rear passenger seat.

“Also found were 14 black packages hidden in a special compartment believed to be modified on the floor of the first row rear passenger seat. Further inspection was made and it was found that all Chinese tea packets were written “GUANYINWANG” and the black packages were suspected to contain methamphetamine (syabu),” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.