KUALA LUMPUR: Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar conducted a working visit to Lebanon to review the readiness of MALBATT 850-12 personnel serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) said in a statement today that the visit, from April 2 to yesterday, allowed personnel to learn of latest developments in the MAF and interact with the Chief of Defence Force through a dialogue session with officers and personnel.

“The effort is a leadership initiative for the welfare of personnel and to raise their spirits as they serve far away from home,” the MAF said.

Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali and Joint Forces Commander Lt Gen Datuk Zahani Zainal Abidin were also part of the three-day visit, during which the Chief of Defence Force paid several courtesy calls, including to the Malaysian ambassador to Lebanon Azri Mat Yacob and Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Gen Rodolph Haykal.

“This meeting strengthens diplomatic relations and show appreciation for the support of the Malaysian embassy towards the mission, and strengthens bilateral ties between the MAF and Lebanese Armed Forces,“ the MAF said.

Mohd Nizam was also able to meet with MALBATT 850-12 personnel on duty at Marakah Camp, Harris Camp and Tibnine Camp during the working visit, and he attended a Hari Raya event, held dialogue sessions, viewed facilities and presented Hari Raya bags to personnel there.

He also received several important briefings on MAF operations and its role in UN peacekeeping missions, including areas of responsibility and MALAWAKIL New York (UN).

“The visit also fosters closer cooperation between countries, boosts coordination in peacekeeping operations and shows the MAF’s dedication in contributing to international peace,” MAF added.