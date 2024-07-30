Perlis police seize drugs worth over RM75 million from January to June this year

KANGAR: Perlis police have seized nearly 891 kilogrammes (kg) of various drugs, valued at RM75,872,892.80, from January to June this year, said state police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim.

He said that the seizures include 628 kg of syabu, worth RM62,776,506; 261 kg of ganja (RM13,040,713), and 1.6 kg of heroin (RM55,673.80).

“Additionally, the haul comprised 64.07 grams of erimin 5 pills (RM640.70), 694 litres of ketum juice (RM6,940), 15,000 kg of ketum leaves (RM147,647), 46.63 grams of yaba pills (RM466.30), and 1.02 grams of ketamine (RM153),” he said at a press conference, here, today.

He said that the state’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) received support from the General Operations Force and the Marine Police Force in combating drug distribution and smuggling, through various operations.

In a separate update, Muhammad said that RM2.4 million in losses related to commercial crimes were recorded in the state during the same period. Online fraud cases accounted for the majority of these losses, totalling RM2.1 million, or 89 per cent of the total.

“Victims in Perlis include private sector employees from manufacturing and service sectors as well as traders. Students from higher learning institutions and civil servants are also among the victims,” he said.

A total of 998 reports were filed, leading to 219 investigation papers on commercial crimes, from January to June. During this period, 70 suspects were charged in court.