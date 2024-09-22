PETRA committed to transforming country’s water sector

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is committed to transforming the water sector, including adapting smart technologies and digitalisation to facilitate research, development, innovation, and commercialisation of the nation’s water resources.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that PETRA plays a crucial role in strengthening water governance at the federal, state, and local government levels towards integrated management, aiming to make Malaysia’s water supply a dynamic hub that contributes to the country’s economic development in the future.

“Transforming the water sector towards more efficient management requires an integrated information system to facilitate cooperation with state governments. This is vital for safeguarding water security and ensuring ecosystem sustainability for a better future,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said this when launching the Innovation Day and the Conference of Senior Managers and District Engineers of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage here today.

During an exclusive Q&A session, Fadillah said the business sector should capitalise on the country’s neutrality regarding international geopolitics.

He noted that as a trading nation, Malaysia should seize the opportunity to establish economic cooperation with various country blocs, including the United States, China, Russia and European countries.

“We engage with all parties on a global scale, but it’s not about politics; it’s about trade and economics. As a small country, we need to identify the strengths of each nation and foster collaboration for the benefit of the Malaysian people.

“For example, Russia’s strengths lie in the medical and technological sectors, including nuclear technology. Therefore, through good relations, we can learn in these fields from them,” he said when replying to a question about Malaysia’s intention to join the intergovernmental economic grouping, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The Innovation Day and the Conference of Senior Managers and District Engineers of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, taking place over three days starting today, sees nearly 400 agency officials from across the country discussing readiness to face global challenges.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to 25 innovation winners in recognition of their efforts to introduce innovative products and services.