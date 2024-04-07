PETRA views seriously issues raised in audit report

SERDANG: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) takes the issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024 regarding national water management very seriously.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said PETRA has a team to review all reports, including the LKAN, related to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

The Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said its secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli is leading the team.

“The KSU himself will lead to ensure that all audit issues are addressed and hopefully will not recur in the future,“ he said after launching the 2024 Agriculture Census here today.

The LKAN 2/2024, tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today, among others, highlighted nine audits involving 11 ministries with a total audited cost of RM41.97 billion.

Among the issues raised regarding national water management, it was found that 145 out of 712 water infrastructure development projects were delayed from the original schedule by between 86 and 1,076 days, involving costs amounting to RM6.150 billion.

It was also highlighted that the target of a 13.5 per cent National Treated Water Reserve Margin could not be achieved by the four sampled states visited in 2022.

Therefore, the National Audit Department has recommended that PETRA and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability improve monitoring of the completion of projects and development programmes, and upgrades for water sources, treated water supply, and water quality within the stipulated timeframe.

In addition, control over sources of pollution and treatment parameters needs to be enhanced more effectively to ensure water quality, as well as clear enforcement authority based on the jurisdiction of agencies.

It is also recommended to strengthen collaborative governance and engagement with the federal and state governments for jurisdictional coordination, and the involvement of state authorities for integrated water issue resolution.