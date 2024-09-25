Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged until Oct 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 and RON95 nationwide will remain at RM3.19 and RM2.05 per litre respectively from Sept 26-Oct 2.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the retail price of diesel in the Peninsula would also remain at RM2.95 per litre while that for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan would also remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

It said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it added.