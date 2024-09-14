Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp to help boost digital literacy, employability

BUTTERWORTH: The Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp is designed to strengthen students’ digital literacy, improve job prospects, boost employability and encourage digital entrepreneurship, in line with the country’s digital goals.

Petronas Group Project Delivery vice-president Shah Rizal Dahlan said for the Northern Region edition, 98 students from five universities, namely, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Penang branch, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Utara Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Perlis and Universiti Teknologi Petronas, participated in the programme.

He said the 12-day programme took place at UiTM’s Penang campus in Permatang Pauh.

“The Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp, organised in collaboration with our partners, is part of our ongoing efforts to prepare local graduates for the challenges of the competitive digital world.

“Participants are equipped with key digital and entrepreneurial skills to help them stay competitive and improve their employability in today’s evolving job market,“ he said at the closing of the Bootcamp for the Northern Region here last night.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak officiated the event. Also present was Malaysia Petroleum Management senior vice-president Datuk Bacho Pilong.

Elaborating, Shah Rizal said the modules for the Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp are regularly updated to meet industry needs, focusing on key digital skills such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and presentation techniques through the ‘shark tank pitch’.

He said this group represents the 10th cohort and since the programme’s launch in 2022, it has involved 860 students from 27 local universities, along with over 90 industry partners, resulting in 276 successful job placements.

“This is the fifth Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp held this year. Earlier editions took place in the East Coast, the Southern Region, as well as Sabah and Sarawak,“ he added.

The Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp is part of Petronas’ efforts to enhance graduates’ employability, with the programme first introduced in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, in March and August 2022, involving 18 and 50 students respectively.