PGSM offers to provide syariah legal advice, services to GISBH victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Syariah Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PGSM) is prepared to work with and offer assistance, especially in syariah-related matters, to victims rescued from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Its president, Musa Awang said the assistance included syariah legal advice, submitting motions to the Syariah Court for matters relating to confirmation of nikah, children’s nasab status and child custody.

He added that the association had conveyed its intentions to assist the victims to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hassan in a meeting today.

“PGSM has offered to assist GISBH victims, especially wives and children and hopes that these efforts will be supported by the government, related agencies and state Islamic religious councils,” he said in a statement today.

Media outlets previously reported that the police had recently rescued over 500 children and teenagers suspected of being exploited by the company.