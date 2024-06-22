PH, PN straight fight in Sungai Bakap by-election

NIBONG TEBAL: The Sungai Bakap state by-election will see a straight fight between candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PH is fielding the former director of the Northern Branch of Institut Aminuddin Baki, Dr Joohari Ariffin, to recapture the stronghold seat of PKR while PN, which needs to defend the state seat after winning it in the Penang State Election in August, is represented by former logistics executive and Nibong Tebal PAS deputy president Abidin Ismail.

The candidates were announced by the Returning Officer Khairulnizam Hashim at Dewan Serbaguna Jawi, Taman Desa Jawi, here.

Khairulnizam announced that Joohari, 60, accompanied by a proposer and a seconder, submitted his nomination form at 9.03 am, followed by Abidin, 56, at 9.06 am.

The Election Commission (EC) has set a 14-day campaigning period starting today until 11.59 pm on July 5. Polling is on the next day (July 6) while early voting on July 2.

The electoral roll for the Sungai Bakap state constituency has 39,279 electors comprising 39,222 ordinary electors and 57 police personnel.

Earlier, Joohari arrived at the nomination centre accompanied by supporters and several leaders from the Unity Government, including PKR Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, and Amanah Strategic Director Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Also present to support Joohari were Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, PKR Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil, PKR Deputy Information Chief 1 Datuk R. Ramanan, Penang PKR State Leadership Council chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar, Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow, and UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Abidin was accompanied by PAS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu vice president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Also present were PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and PAS Deputy Mursyidul Am (Spiritual Leader) Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

The Sungai Bakap by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, from PAS, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the Penang State Election last August, Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS president, defeated PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.

This by-election is the eighth to be held after the 15th General Election in 2022.