‘Pilih PKNS Carnival’ to attract 10,000 visitors, prospective house buyers

KUALA SELANGOR: More than 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) ‘Pilih PKNS Carnival’ in Kota Puteri from July 27-28.

PKNS senior sales manager and programme director Ishak Hashim said the response received on the first day of the carnival was very encouraging.

“Alhamdulillah, we see the response in terms of visitor attendance for today is good. From this morning starting at 8 am with Zumba until the evening, when we had a concert, I saw the crowd was quite large.

“We estimate that over these two days more than 10,000 visitors will attend. This programme aims to engage PKNS with existing buyers, including potential buyers.

“We expect the response to be even better on Sunday. In terms of parking facilities, we have provided a parking area next to the carnival site as well as mobile toilets. We also have RELA to assist visitors,“ he said when met at the PKNS Pilih Karnival Kota Puteri programme at the Kota Puteri Property Sales Gallery today.

Earlier, PKNS Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Development) Md Kamarzan Md Rais officially opened the carnival.

Speaking of the speciality brought about by the programme in this episode, Ishak said the community sports activities has become a major attraction to visitors to fulfil their aspirations, like laser show, kite flying, tug-og-war, climbing slippery post, pillow games, Mini Zoo, food trucks and food stalls.

The ‘PKNS Pilih Carnival’ is a strategic move by PKNS to engage with the community and at the same time promote housing products made available by the corporation for the public.

He added that visitors will also have a chance to win fabulous lucky draw prizes worth RM15,000 and the grand prize winner will ride away a Modenas motorcycle.

PKNS will also offer Samsung electrical appliance vouchers worth RM2,000 to 10 prospective house buyers who book units at Puteri Ariana and Puteri Ariana 2 in Kota Puteri during the two-day programme.

Apart from PKNS, a number of strategic partners like Samsung, Maybank, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Affin Bank and Bank Simpanan Nasional have also set up booths to provide information related to loans and housing loans.

The next location for the carnival will be in Antara Gapi from Aug 24 and 25 and the last programme is scheduled on Selangor Cyber Valley on Sept 28 and 29.