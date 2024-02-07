PLUS, Petronas Dagangan Berhad to develop hybrid super stations along highways

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) and PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad are collaborating to develop the country’s first commercial hybrid stations along the national highways, with the Klang Valley identified as the pilot location.

In a statement today, PLUS announced that it had sealed the deal with PETRONAS Dagangan by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently.

This partnership will witness the establishment of the first Hybrid Super Station, expected to set a new standard for highway services in Malaysia while offering greater comfort and options to road users, it said.

PLUS managing director, Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar, highlighted that the project will facilitate the nation’s Low Carbon Mobility Development Blueprint.

“These hybrid stations will also enhance our mobility service facilities to improve the highway user experience while providing them with opportunities to engage in sustainable practices throughout their journeys,“ she said.

Meanwhile, PETRONAS Dagangan managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani stated that each touch point of the upcoming Hybrid Super Station, spanning over 30,000 square feet, will be designed to cater to customer trends and needs.

The station will offer comprehensive mobility services, including large-scale petrol and diesel stations, as well as fast-charging stations for electric vehicle (EV) users, and aim to provide improved public amenities, he said.

On the whole, the stations will be developed with an emphasis on sustainability through energy-efficient building designs, the inclusion of green spaces, and the use of renewable energy sources, while set to become new landmarks on the highways, he added.

He expressed confidence that this collaboration will enhance comfort and transform the highway user experience.