PLUS to open contraflow lane at Putrajaya-ELITE for road paving

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will activate a contraflow lane between Putrajaya and the Putrajaya toll plaza on the ELITE Highway from June 10 to 12.

In a statement today, PLUS said the contraflow lane from KM P3.3 to KM P1.9 is to facilitate road paving works.

“The paving works will take place from 9 pm on Monday (June 10) until 5.30 am on June 11 and will continue from 9 pm on Tuesday until 5.30 am on June 12 (Wednesday),” it said.

According to PLUS, highway users travelling from Putrajaya towards Cyberjaya and Puchong can make a U-turn before the Putrajaya toll plaza.

Those from Puchong heading to the Putrajaya toll plaza can use the U-turn at the Jalan Puchong-Jalan SP2 intersection (next to the Korean School of Malaysia) as an alternative route during this period, it added.

PLUS also advised highway users to plan their journeys during this period and to follow all traffic signs and instructions when passing through the work area.

“Get the latest traffic information via X@plustrafik, the PLUS App or the PUTRI Chatbot. Please contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for assistance in case of emergencies,” it said.