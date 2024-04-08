PM Anwar arrives at ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, tonight to participate in the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally, held to express Malaysia’s support for the Palestinian people.

Upon his arrival at 9.20 pm, Anwar was greeted by guests, including Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil, accompanied by roaring chants of ‘Bebas Palestin’ and ‘Free Palestine’ by thousands of attendees.

Anwar is expected to deliver a speech to express support for the Palestinian cause alongside several other leaders.

Programmes at the rally include talks on Palestinian solidarity, congregational Maghrib prayers, and a special video screening, and will end with Qunut Nazilah prayers.

On Thursday, Anwar said the rally was one of the moves to send a strong message to the world that Malaysia is condemning the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and will continue to support Palestine.

He said the Cabinet has held discussions and issued a strong statement regarding the issue of Palestine.

Yesterday, Fahmi said that around 20,000 people were expected to attend the rally to express their support for the Palestinian people.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who was assigned to lead the rally, had earlier called upon Malaysians to express their support for the Palestinians to protect the oppressed and in response to the killing of Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was assassinated in his residence in Tehran at around 2 am Iranian time on July 31 while attending the inauguration of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.