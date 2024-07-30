PM Anwar asks MOT to coordinate efforts for maritime industry to become more resilient

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to lead coordination efforts to render support for the maritime industry to emerge as a stronger force and become more resilient.

He said the shipping industry must continue to be considered as the bloodline that supports connectivity, which is an essential part of global trade.

“Now, I think more than 80 per cent, almost 90 per cent, of Malaysia’s exports are done by sea transport or the maritime industry, which means in terms of cost, it is more competitive and fortunately it is deemed to be efficient.

“We are proud to say that Port Klang, Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Penang Port are among those ports that are emerging to be more effective, competitive and with the support of the industry, we can ensure that they are not only top 20, but can also reach the top 10,” he said during a keynote address at the opening ceremony of Malaysia Maritime Week 2024 here today.

The Prime Minister said the implementation of the Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW) as a central digital database and common data source is an important step forward in the digitalisation of the industry.

Additionally, Anwar highlighted that as a trading nation, and to increase foreign trade, Malaysian waters should remain a centre and an area that is most welcoming to all maritime industries and countries which would like to continue to trade with Malaysia.

He stressed that through the MADANI Economy and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, Malaysia will continue to establish good relationship with its neighbours and big trading partners, namely the United States (US), Europe and China.

“Not many countries are as fortunate as Malaysia, to be considered friendly to all these countries, being part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), having excellent engagement with the US and Europe and is now increasing bilateral trade relations with China,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that during his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he indicated that the only considerations for Malaysia to be part of the BRICS intergovernmental organisation are on trade and investments.

“The only considerations are of course trade, investments and to be considered as an independent country that can be used as a hub for international trade between the West and the East.

“We have played that role in the past and we should be confident enough to determine our course of action, our priorities and strategic interests to be defined on our own terms,” said Anwar.