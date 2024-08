PM Anwar, Cabinet ministers attend National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet ministers attended the National Day 2024 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here today.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the Royal Stage Platform at 7.55 am to witness the parade and performances marking this year’s celebration.

Deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the venue at 7.45 am, while Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, arrived seven minutes earlier.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 Celebration Main Committee chairman, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Yusof and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh were also present.

The event, themed “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka,“ was also attended by deputy ministers, dignitaries, and foreign delegates.

This year’s celebration featured 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 bands, 534 assets from the Malaysian Army and Royal Malaysian Air Force, and 100 service animals.