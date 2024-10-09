PM Anwar congratulates new Thai counterpart Paetongtarn

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated his new Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who took her oath of office last Friday.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said he spoke to Paetongtarn via a phone call this afternoon to personally congratulate her after being sworn in as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand on Sept 6.

“Malaysia and Thailand share numerous commonalities that are founded on a wide range of cooperation. I am confident that Malaysia-Thailand bilateral ties will continue to elevate to greater heights under Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s able stewardship.

“I also reiterated my commitment to working closely with Prime Minister Paetongtarn for the progress and prosperity of our countries and the region as a whole,” he posted.

Last Friday, Paetongtarn, 37, the kingdom’s youngest prime minister, led 35 Cabinet ministers in taking their oaths of office before King Maha Vajiralongkorn.