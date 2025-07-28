Anak Merdeka Malaysia initiative boosts patriotic spirit for National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity, through the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM), has launched the “Anak Merdeka Malaysia” initiative to strengthen patriotic sentiment ahead of this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The programme recognises Malaysians born on August 31 (Independence Day) and September 16 (Malaysia Day) as symbols of the nation’s unity and historical struggle. Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang emphasised that the initiative goes beyond birthday celebrations, serving as a reminder of national identity.

“Through ‘Anak Merdeka Malaysia’, we are not only celebrating their birthdays, but also uniting the voices of the people under one national identity. This is the true face of Malaysia MADANI – a nation that honours its history, nurtures hope, and unites its people,“ said Aaron.

Registration is open to all Malaysians born on these dates, regardless of age, ethnicity, or background. Successful applicants will participate in national-level celebrations, receive commemorative gifts, and be acknowledged as symbolic national heroes.

The ministry encourages Malaysians to share the initiative widely, ensuring broader participation. Registration is accessible via QR code on promotional posters or through the official link: https://forms.gle/Zd3fPnGaJwFgWeHNA. - Bernama