Gretchen Walsh wins 100m butterfly gold despite illness in Singapore

GRETCHEN Walsh battled through illness to deliver a stunning performance in the 100m butterfly final at the world championships, securing gold with the second-fastest time ever recorded. The 22-year-old American clocked 54.73 seconds, finishing ahead of Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk (55.84) and Australia’s Alexandria Perkins (56.33).

“I’m so happy, to be under 55 (sec) again is everything. It was not easy and I’m just really proud of myself for that time,“ Walsh said after the race. The victory marks her first individual long course world title, adding to her Olympic silver medal and two relay golds from Paris 2024.

Walsh, who holds the world record of 54.60 seconds set in May, described the race as a testament to her determination. “It took a lot of guts. I just wanted to go out here and do it for my team, just represent the flag well. That race came out of somewhere -- I don’t know where. I’m really, really happy.”

The US team faced challenges in Singapore with an outbreak of gastroenteritis, leading teammate Torri Huske to withdraw from the event. Huske had famously edged Walsh for Olympic gold last year, but this time, Walsh seized the moment with a dominant swim. - AFP