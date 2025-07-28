Qin targets LA 2028 gold after 100m breaststroke world title win

CHINA’s Qin Haiyang has set his sights on Olympic glory at Los Angeles 2028 after reclaiming his 100m breaststroke world title with a thrilling victory over Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi. Qin clocked 58.23 seconds, edging out Martinenghi (58.58) and Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov (58.88) in a tightly contested final.

The 26-year-old, who swept all three breaststroke events at the 2023 world championships, rebounded from a disappointing seventh-place finish at the Paris Olympics. “I have a lot of anticipation for LA 2028,“ Qin said. “I’m just getting myself into the frame of mind early. There are still a lot of uncertainties ahead, and I have to be prepared for anything that may come.”

Qin admitted he is still regaining full fitness after injury but called the win a confidence boost. “There are still a few years ahead before the next Olympics, and I want to still be able to achieve my dreams,“ he added.

Martinenghi, the reigning Olympic champion, battled illness to secure silver. “That silver is like a gold for me,“ he said. “I’ve got nothing inside me, I’ve got only my heart and my brain.”

The race was missing Paris Olympic joint silver medallists Adam Peaty and Nic Fink, both of whom skipped the championships. Qin’s preparations for Paris were disrupted by a doping scandal, though he was cleared after WADA accepted China’s explanation of contaminated food. - AFP