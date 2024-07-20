PM Anwar congratulates Sultan Ibrahim on Installation as 17th King

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on the King’s installation today.

“May Allah bless His Majesty’s reign to continue to be at the highest position in the country’s Constitution, in line with the function of the royal institution as a protector of Islam and a symbol of unity and well-being of all races in the country,” he posted on Facebook.

On behalf of all Malaysians, the Prime Minister also expressed unwavering obedience and loyalty to the institution of the Constitutional Monarch.

The Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara was attended by about 700 guests, including Malay rulers, governors, Cabinet members, as well as foreign leaders and dignitaries.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Bernama) -- The institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is a pillar of strength for the country and its diverse population, besides ensuring equality and justice for all Malaysians in line with the principles of Constitutional Monarchy and parliamentary democracy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s role is also as the head of Islam which is the federal religion, to strengthen the position of the Malay language and defend the rights and privileges of the Malays and Bumiputera.

He said the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the binding force of unity and solidarity and is glorified as a beacon of kindness.

“Indeed, the installation of His Majesty today marks a historical event that, God willing, will be able to raise the dignity of the country.

“The government and people pray to Allah SWT that Their Majesties and family will always be blessed by His grace and guidance, remain steadfast on the throne, and always in good health,” he said while congratulating and pledging loyalty to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on his installation as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara today

Anwar said His Majesty also played a role in ensuring Malaysia has close ties with member ASEAN countries, other Islamic countries and at the international level.

On behalf of Malaysians, the prime minister also congratulated Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah on being installed as the Queen of Malaysia.

Anwar also thanked the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for their reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Ibrahim was installed as the 17th King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in traditions and customs of the Malay Rulers at Istana Negara today, marking another historic and significant event for Malaysia.

