PETALING JAYA: The public has been advised to avoid meeting in secluded places and to inform family or close friends about their activities to prevent unwanted incidents, including becoming a victim of murder by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told Harian Metro that crimes, including murder, can happen anywhere, but taking precautions can prevent undesirable incidents.

He suggests that individuals inform their family members before going anywhere and avoid meeting in secluded places, as there is a risk of becoming a crime victim.

“Moreover, if a family member goes missing, there is no need for the public to wait 24 hours before making a missing persons report,“ he said.

“The notion that you need to wait for a certain period before filing a report is a baseless myth,“ he stated.

He emphasised that there is no rule or law requiring you to wait for an extended period.

“Some say you need to wait 24 hours, 48 hours, or even 72 hours, leaving people nervous and anxious. This is purely a myth,“ he said.

He also mentioned that the community’s role in providing information about missing persons cases is highly valued by the police.

“The role of the community is greatly appreciated in assisting the police,“ he said.

