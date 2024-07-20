Menteris Besar, Chief Ministers congratulate Sultan Ibrahim on his Installation

KUALA LUMPUR: Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers have extended the highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on his installation as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara today.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad expressed his heartfelt congratulations in a Facebook post, alongside a prayer for Malaysia’s continued growth under His Majesty’s reign.

“May His Majesty’s reign will always be blessed and may Malaysia continue to thrive and prosper. Insya-Allah,” he said.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh also extended their highest congratulations and prayed for His Majesty’s reign to be blessed by Allah SWT.

Similarly, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli conveyed their utmost congratulations and best wishes through posts on their respective social media accounts.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud prayed for the nation’s continued prosperity and unity under His Majesty’s reign.

“We, the people of Kelantan, wish His Majesty a reign filled with good health, happiness, and wisdom in guiding our country. May the King’s leadership usher in enduring prosperity and progress,” he said.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia was held at Balairung Seri, Istana Negara today. The historical event was attended by hundreds of distinguished guests, including Malay rulers, governors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Cabinet ministers, foreign dignitaries, and prominent leaders.

Sultan Ibrahim took his oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31.