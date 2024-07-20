TFC coach satisfied despite Turtles’ narrow lead against Red Giants

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) coach Tomislav Steinbruckner expressed satisfaction despite his team’s narrow 3-2 victory over Selangor FC in the first leg of the FA Cup semi-finals last night.

Steinbruckner said that the Turtles fought hard to secure a lead to take to the second leg at Petaling Jaya City Stadium (MBPJ

However, the Croatian also praised the quality and fighting spirit of the Red Giants, who provided a strong challenge and nearly caused his boys to lose at home.

“I must admit that we didn’t look as defensively solid as we wanted, especially when you concede two goals after leading 2-0. But after a few changes (in players) for both teams, I am satisfied because we won.

“I must be honest, Selangor played better in the first half. I wouldn’t say they are better than us, but they are a very good team and they showed why they are close to Johor (JDT) and us,“ he said after the FA Cup semi-final first leg at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) here last night.

Playing in front of over 31,000 spectators, TFC’s goals were netted by Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Nurillo Tukhtasinov and Ismaheel Akinade.

Selangor FC’s goals were scored by Alvin Fortes and Jordanian import Noor Al-Rawabdeh.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil said his team still have a chance to qualify for the FA Cup final with 90 minutes remaining at MBPJ.

He remarked that his team performed well in the away leg, managing to level the score after trailing 0-2 at halftime.

“Certainly, there is much work to be done to ensure we win at MBPJ. Terengganu are a strong team, but it is my responsibility, along with the coaching staff, to ensure the players perform better in the future,“ he said.