PM Anwar extends aid to reform activist

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended assistance to reform activist Tan Chee Hooi, who is facing health issues and recently lost his eldest child.

Anwar said the contribution was delivered by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited Tan, also known as ‘’Tan Rambut Panjang’’ among fellow activists, on his behalf recently.

“Three months ago, Tan lost his eldest child due to heart disease.

“I was also informed that his health condition is not very good as he suffers from high blood pressure,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar hopes the contribution will help ease the burden of medical expenses and daily living costs for Tan and his family.

The Prime Minister also prayed that Tan would be granted strength and good health to get on with life.