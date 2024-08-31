PM Anwar hails ‘Cuci Rasuah’ as best national day performance - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the “Cuci Rasuah” dance performance at the 2024 National Day celebrations in Dataran Putrajaya today as the best.

According to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, the Prime Minister praised the energy and uniformity of the over 500 members of the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) involved in the special five-minute performance.

“Just now the Prime Minister said, ‘it is the best performance’ ... so he is very happy,“ Fahmi told reporters after attending the celebration.

The ‘Cuci Rasuah’ presentation, dedicated to Anwar’s efforts to combat corruption, is the brainchild of Rosnan Nordin, the Artistic and Conceptual Director for the 2024 National Day celebrations. It was accompanied by a song titled “Cuci Rasuah”, composed by Rosnan and performed for the first time today.

What made the performance even more interesting was that all the dancers used only cleaning tools --brooms and trash bins -- as instruments, symbolising the cleansing of the country from corruption.

Sharing his views, Fahmi, who is also the government spokesman, said the goal of eradicating corruption is a key element of the Unity Government, which aims to fight corruption at all levels, particularly in the public service.

However, he emphasised that the effort to combat corruption should not rest solely on the government’s shoulders but requires support from everyone in any form of action.

“This is a symbol we need to highlight, and we chose it to be part of the 2024 National Day celebrations because of the Unity Government’s determination and commitment to eliminating corruption in this country.

“We are instilling a better culture among all attendees, including public and private sector employees. I hope the message of this performance reaches the people of this country,“ he said.

Expressing his appreciation for Rosnan, Fahmi hopes that the “driving force” behind the National Day celebrations since 2008 can continue to contribute his energy and ideas in the future.

“If this is his last contribution, then I can say it is the best. We need to find a way to tap into his expertise in the future,“ he added.

The energetic dance performance was Rosnan’s last creative contribution before his retirement as JKKN deputy director-general (Culture and Arts) next year.