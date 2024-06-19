PM Anwar hails progressive Malaysia-China ties on golden jubilee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia MADANI concept and China’s vision of a Community for a Shared Future for Mankind mirror the two countries’ shared goals for peace, security and prosperity for all, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasised that the civilisational development principles of respect, inclusiveness and empathy, which are common to both Malaysia and China, shape their approaches towards governance, progress and global collaboration.

Anwar shared this observation in his message featured in a coffee table book – ‘Ties that Bind’ – published to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China. The two countries established diplomatic ties on May 31, 1974.

“It is self-evident, by any measure, that the relationship today is one that is modern and dynamic, built upon a foundation of mutual trust and respect,” he said while congratulating BERNAMA, the Malaysian National News Agency, for publishing the book.

‘Ties that Bind’, an English-Chinese dual language publication of 174 pages, was produced in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry.

In his message, Anwar also praised the foresight of Malaysia’s visionary second Prime Minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, for making Malaysia the first country in the Southeast Asian region to establish diplomatic ties with China.

“This openness has always characterised Malaysia’s foreign policy, allowing us to be one of the earliest to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said, welcoming China’s efforts to meet global infrastructure needs and aligning them with Malaysia’s connectivity imperatives.

Economically, Anwar noted that “our trade relationship is a shorthand for the remarkable trajectory of our economic development over the past five decades.

“As trade volume grew, so did the complexity of goods exported and imported between Malaysia and China – from rubber and rice, emblematic of our largely agricultural economies back then, to electricals and electronics, symbolising the modernity of our industries in the 21st century.

“Today, our collective endeavours in exploring the digital economy, transitioning to renewable energy, and innovating high technology embody the progressive ethos of our modern cooperation.

“Partnerships in these domains promise further economic linkages and a more sustainable developmental pathway, positioning both countries to leverage future opportunities,” he said.

‘Ties that Bind’ also includes messages from Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and BERNAMA Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

The book conveys, through text and pictures, the major leader-to-leader and people-to-people exchanges and the growth of political, economic, cultural, social, sports and tourism ties between the two countries over the last 50 years.

A copy of the book was also presented to China’s Premier Li Qiang at a dinner in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China here tonight.