PM Anwar heads sultan of Kelantan’s birthday honours list

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim heads a list of 763 people who have been conferred awards and titles in conjunction with the 55th birthday of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

Anwar has been bestowed the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (SPMK), which carries the title of Datuk.

A total of 100 individuals received their awards from Sultan Muhammad V at an investiture ceremony at Istana Balai Besar here today, with 35 of them conferred the title of Datuk.

Heading the group of recipients today were Apex Equity Holdings Berhad group executive chairman Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador and Muhibbah Security Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Khidir Yaacob, who were bestowed the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (SJMK), which carries the title of Datuk.

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Health Service director-general Lt Gen Datuk Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh received the Ahli Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Kesateria Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Perkasa (SPKK), which carries the title of Datuk.

Kelantan State Financial Officer Tengku Kaya Perkasa Datuk Dr Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal, Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Yakub @ Zulkifli Mohd Yusoff of Universiti Malaya’s Al-Quran and Al-hadith Department and Kelantan Land and Minerals director Datuk Rosnazli Amin were conferred the Ahli Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (SPSK), which also carries the title of Datuk.

Two people were conferred the Ahli Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jasa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Setia (SPJK), which carries the title of Datuk. They are Prisons Commissioner General Datuk Seri Nordin Muhamad and former Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

The sole recipient of the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jasa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Setia (SPJK) is Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Malaysia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad; Drainage and Irrigation Department director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Anuar Othman; and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood @ Johan Mahmood Merican were awarded the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (DPMK), which carries the title of Datuk.

Five people were bestowed the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (DJMK), which carries the title of Datuk. They are Kelab Penyokong Kerajaan president Abd Rahman Yunus, Principal Architect (Masa Architect) Mohd Asri Mohd Salleh, Kelantan Agriculture, Agrofood Industry and Commodities Committee chairman Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail, PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud and Kelantan Education, Higher Education, Green Technology, Digital and Innovation Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Mamat.

The recipients of the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (DJMK), which also carries the title of Datuk, are Azahar Mohd Shariff, businessman Daniyar Kessikbayev, lawyer Law Yew Foo, Michael Kalum Moggie and businessman Tan Say Yap.

MAF Headquarters Chief Provost Marshal Brig Gen Suhaimi Shamsuddin was conferred the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Kesateria Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Perkasa (DPKK), which carries the title of Datuk.

Three individuals were conferred the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Kesateria Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Perkasa (DPKK), which carries the title of Datuk. They are Eighth Infantry Brigade Headquarters Commander Brig Gen Muzamil Ali, the army’s Royal Artillery Regiment director Brig Gen Datuk Norazman Ismail and Defence Intelligence deputy director-general Mej Gen Saharudin Harun.

Seven people were awarded the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (DPSK), which carries the title of Datuk. They are Deputy State Secretary (Management) Ab Pattah Hasbullah, Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council Ahli Jemaah Ulama (Pesara) Abdul Kadir Muhammad, Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission deputy chief executive officer Amran Abd Kadir, Kota Bahru High Court 1 Judge Datuk Azmi Abdullah, Survey and Mapping director-general Hazri Hassan, Kota Bharu Islamic City Municipal Council president Mohd Anis Hussein and Elit Hartanah Phe Sdn Bhd director Rahmat Kasim.

TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd managing director Muhamad Nazri Pazil was bestowed the Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (DPSK), which carries the title of Datuk.

Former Southeast Brigade commander of General Operations Force, Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar, was awarded the Ahli Yang Kedua (Dato Paduka) bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jasa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Setia (DPJK), which carries the title of Datuk.