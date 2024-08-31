PM Anwar hopes spirit of independence, unity lasts beyond National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that the spirit of independence and unity displayed during the 2024 National Day celebrations will endure.

Anwar also hoped that the spirit demonstrated by the people would drive efforts to elevate the nation’s status and dignity to greater heights.

“Before heading home, (Datuk Seri Dr Wan) Azizah (Wan Ismail) and I took the opportunity to mingle with the parade participants and the public who joined in the 67th National Day celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya.

“I feel extremely proud to share in the patriotism, unity and love for our homeland with all of you on this historic and meaningful day,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Themed Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka, the National Day celebrations, attended by over 100,000 visitors, were enlivened by a parade featuring 17,262 participants, 57 contingents, 22 marching bands, 343 land assets, 37 aerial assets and 112 service animals.

This year’s celebration was graced by the presence of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, marking Their Majesties’ first appearance at the National Day celebrations since Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in and crowned as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31 and July 20, respectively.