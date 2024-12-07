PM Anwar ‘mobbed’ by schoolchildren during Putrajaya lunch stop

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was joyfully ‘mobbed’ by excited schoolchildren eager to catch a glimpse of him when he stopped by a food stall here for lunch before performing Friday prayers.

His arrival at the An-Najah Precinct 9 stall around 12.45 pm was warmly received by the crowd, particularly the enthusiastic schoolchildren from the nearby Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 9 (2).

As the Prime Minister, clad in a light blue Baju Melayu, arrived at the stall, the schoolchildren excitedly rushed to shake hands with him.

Anwar spent about 30 minutes savouring a variety of dishes at the stall, accompanied by An-Najah Cooperative secretary Zainal Mohd Yusoh.

After lunch, Anwar made his way to the nearby Surau An-Najah, located about 60 metres from the stall, to join nearly 1,000 congregants for Friday prayers.

Surau Imam Hazim Malim led the Friday prayers and delivered a sermon entitled “Perihal Mizan”.