PM Anwar pays courtesy call on sultan of Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy call on Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah here today, discussing, among others, the progress of cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei.

Anwar, in a post on Facebook, said the meeting also discussed preparations for the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation to be held in Bandar Seri Begawan next month.

“Our discussions focused on the ongoing progress of Malaysia-Brunei cooperation and explored key significant areas of mutual interest. This meeting reaffirmed the strong and enduring ties between our two nations.

“We look forward to the convening of the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation in Bandar Seri Begawan in August this year,” the post read.

Earlier, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, graced the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara this morning.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is also scheduled to attend the Royal Banquet at Istana Negara tonight, held in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s Installation Ceremony.