A woman’s pet pooch was dead after it was found hanging from a short leash while at a pet grooming establishment in Singapore.

The incident took place on Wednesday (July 24) when the owner, Sonia, received the devastating news of her pet corgi, Fendi’s untimely passing just short of his fourth birthday, according to her Instagram post on Thursday (June 25).

It is understood that she has reported the establishment to the police, according to Wakeup Singapore.

Sonia has sent her dogs, Fendi and Hades for pet grooming services at the centre for around two years and that day was supposed to be no different when she sent two of her pets.

In the closed-circuit television footage posted on @sgfollowsall.backup, both dogs were seen placed on a high table with a short leash attached together with a muzzle. There were other dogs in the room.

Moments later, in her attempts to get off the table, she was caught by the leash and was seen writhing away trying to get back up on the table while she was hanging off the short leash - together with the timestamp showing the incident taking place at 1.42pm until Fendi stopped moving one minute later.

At 2.17pm, the grooming centre’s staff discovered Fendi’s dead body.

Fendi’s owner, Sonia, said in her Instagram post that all three workers in the pet grooming establishment went out for lunch together thus leaving the dogs unsupervised in the premises.

After the tragic incident, the pet grooming establishment reached out to Sonia to extend their apology, calling it an “unforeseen” event - offering their assistance to “easing” her grief through the reimbursement of veterinary charges and cremation expenses.

The establishment had posted an apology on their Instagram page however it was taken down at the time of writing and stated they will cooperate with the authorities and have ceased their operations since posting the apology.

However, the centre’s apology was not received well by Sonia and online as she wanted them to take ownership for their grave error.

Channel News Asia also reported that the incident has since been taken up to Singapore’s National Parks Board for further action together with animal welfare association Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) calling for “stronger legislation”, as quoted.

SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar confirmed being notified of the video and SPCA has since escalated the case to the authorities.