PM Anwar, Premier Li Qiang exchange coffee table books to commemorate 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s Premier Li Qiang today exchanged coffee table books in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China, which was established on May 31, 1974.

Li presented Anwar with the book titled ‘50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties Hand in Hand for Win-Win Cooperation’ while Anwar presented ‘Ties that Bind’ to the visiting Chinese Premier.

Both leaders also exchanged commemorative stamps. Anwar also presented commemorative coins to Li.

‘Ties that Bind’, a 174-page English-Chinese dual language coffee table book was published by BERNAMA, the Malaysian National News Agency, and produced in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry.

It also includes messages from Anwar, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and BERNAMA Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

The book conveys, through text and pictures, the major leader-to-leader and people-to-people exchanges and the growth of political, economic, cultural, social, sports and tourism ties between the two countries over the last 50 years.

Meanwhile, the publication of the ‘50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties Hand in Hand for Win-Win Cooperation’ book was organised by Xinhua News Agency (Xinhua) and Malaysia-China Friendship Association.

The 106-page book also includes messages from Anwar, Ouyang, Director of Xinhua Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau Wang Jinfu and Malaysia-China Friendship Association President Datuk Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, as well as two chapters on Footprint of History and China-Malaysia Ties in New Era.

The exchange was held on the sidelines of the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Malaysia and China dinner, here tonight.

When met after the event, Fahmi said that the ‘Ties that Bind’ published by Bernama came at the right time, being the juxtaposition of the journey Malaysia and China have gone through together over the years.

“Yes, it comes at a very timely and momentous occasion because we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, and now we can see that the relationship has borne fruit.

“We hope that this book can give us a sense of perspective in terms of the relationship between both countries and help strengthen it further,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong said ‘Ties that Bind’ signifies the continuation of further bilateral relations and exchange between Malaysia and China.

“We can say that this is the sole book which marks the commemoration of the 50th anniversary between the two countries and in this book, I think a lot of great work has been put in by BERNAMA team.

“I highly hope that this book, while marking the anniversary, signifies the beginning of another 50 years between Malaysia and China,” he said.

Sharing the sentiment, the news agency’s chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said in addition to chronicling the history of diplomatic relations between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing, it also explores the economic, cultural and social ties between the two countries.

“It also looks ahead, considering how the relationship between the two countries might evolve in the future.

“This forward-looking perspective is crucial as we navigate new challenges in all areas of Malaysia’s bilateral relationship with China,” she added.