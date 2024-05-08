PM Anwar recognises civil servants’ contributions to nation’s success

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has acknowledged the crucial role played by civil servants in helping to enhance the country’s performance and ensure its success.

He said the government is grateful that the country has recently received numerous recognitions, recording progress in terms of economic growth and the strengthening of the ringgit.

“This success is certainly due to more stable politics, as well as clearer policies and frameworks. But a very important element to highlight is that we have a tradition of civil service that has worked hard to improve performance and ensure (the country’s) success.

“Although it is not often publicised, that is the reality,“ he said during a monthly assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) here today.

Anwar emphasised that despite recording many successes, civil servants should remain humble and continuously strive to improve efficiency and address weaknesses to do even better.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The ringgit continued to be well supported and sustained its upward momentum for 11 straight days against the US dollar as investors redirected their investments towards the Asia-Pacific region following weaker US jobs data last Friday, said an analyst.

At 8 am today, the ringgit appreciated to 4.4930/5010 versus the US dollar from last Friday’s close of 4.4945/4995.