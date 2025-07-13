Lenggong Valley tourist arrivals surge 280% in two years

LENGGONG: Lenggong Valley has experienced a remarkable 280 per cent surge in tourist arrivals over the past two years, transforming it into a thriving heritage tourism hub.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad revealed that visitor numbers skyrocketed from 24,770 in 2022 to 114,182 in 2023, driven by strategic development efforts.

The economic ripple effect has been substantial, with tour guides witnessing a 237 per cent income increase and accommodation providers recording a 145 per cent revenue boost.

“This growth directly benefits rural communities, including Orang Asli groups, now engaged in tourism-linked activities like handicrafts, traditional food, and homestays,“ Saarani said during a dinner event marking the Aspiring Lenggong UNESCO Global Geopark evaluation.

Scientific assessments have identified 39 geosites, 11 geoarchaeological sites, eight biosites, and 21 cultural sites within the valley, five of which hold international geological significance.

“Lenggong Valley’s unique blend of geology, biodiversity, and archaeology makes it a prime research and tourism destination,“ he added.

The state government is enhancing Lenggong’s global profile through partnerships with geopark networks in Japan, South Korea, and Turkey.

“It’s now a heritage-based human capital development centre,“ Saarani emphasised.

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012, the 22 sq km valley forms part of the larger 2,248 sq km Aspiring Lenggong UNESCO Global Geopark, spanning five subdistricts with 61,039 residents. - Bernama