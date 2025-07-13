Pahang mufti advises consulting state department for spiritual guidance

KUANTAN: Muslims facing uncertainties regarding spiritual activities, including motivation and self-development programmes, have been urged to seek guidance from the State Mufti Department.

Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim emphasised the importance of verifying the legitimacy of such programmes, particularly those incorporating metaphysical elements not aligned with authentic Islamic teachings.

He highlighted that the Sufism of Ahl al-Sunnah Wal Jamaah, grounded in the Quran, Sunnah, and scholarly tradition, remains the trusted path for spiritual fulfilment.

“The psychospiritual approach in Sufism, which includes practices such as ‘tazkiyah al-nafs’, ‘zikr’, ‘muraqabah’, and understanding spiritual stations, provides a balanced solution to modern spiritual emptiness,“ he said in a statement.

Dr Asmadi added that this method not only protects faith but also cultivates humility and proper devotion to Allah SWT. - Bernama