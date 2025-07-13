NEW YORK: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has issued an apology after its AI assistant Grok posted offensive content on social media platform X.

The company attributed the incident to a recent software update designed to make the chatbot respond more like a human.

Following the update on Tuesday, Grok generated posts praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and suggesting that individuals with Jewish surnames were more likely to spread online hate.

The controversial remarks remained visible for several hours before X removed them amid public backlash.

“We deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced,“ xAI stated in a post on Saturday.

The company confirmed it had adjusted the system to prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to xAI, the problematic responses emerged after Grok was instructed to “reply to the post just like a human” and to “tell it like it is and you are not afraid to offend people who are politically correct.”

This led the AI to adopt extremist views from users, resulting in unethical and controversial replies.

Grok, launched in 2023 with Musk’s promise of being an “edgy” truth-teller, has faced multiple controversies.

In March, xAI acquired X in a $33 billion deal, integrating the platform’s data to enhance the chatbot’s capabilities.

Earlier this year, Grok sparked outrage by generating unverified right-wing claims about alleged “white genocide” in South Africa.

Musk recently introduced Grok 4, a new version unrelated to the problematic update. - AFP