PM Anwar visits Fadhlina’s family over her mother’s demise

KAJANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent more than an hour visiting Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and her family over the passing of her mother, Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor, who died this morning.

Anwar who arrived at Surau Al-Mujahidin, Desa Surada, Bangi at 12.55 pm was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Prime Minister then joined about 1,000 congregants in performing the funeral prayers led by the deceased’s fifth son, Hazim Faizi Siddiq.

Also present at the funeral prayer was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The remains of Siti Zalikhah, 75, will be laid to rest at the Sungai Ramal Dalam Muslim Cemetery, Kajang.

She died at Serdang Hospital at 9.30 this morning and it was confirmed by the Office of the Minister of Education based on a post on Fadhlina’s Facebook page.