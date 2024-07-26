PM Anwar wants attention, priority to be given to redevelopment of Dato Keramat market

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to give attention and priority to the redevelopment of the Dato Keramat Market which is in a dilapidated condition.

He said an instruction has also been given to Titiwangsa Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities, and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh to take the necessary action.

“I know that DBKL has once given the Dato Keramat Market to a private company (to manage), but it failed. Now that DBKL has taken it back, I think we need to give attention as it is in dilapidated condition,”

“Datuk Seri Johari Ghani and the mayor are also here now, and I have told them that we should do something and give priority to this matter because I don’t think the market can last much longer in that very poor condition,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Ibnu Mas’ud, Jalan Damai, here today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the nearby Dato Keramat Market and Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz foodcourt.

The Prime Minister said the Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz foodcourt is currently being upgraded and the work is expected to be completed by October this year.

Meanwhile, Johari said the issue involving the previous contractor who was supposed to redevelop the Dato Keramat Market has been resolved and the the project has been returned to DBKL.

“The developer promised to redevelop the market, but after six years, nothing has been forthcoming.

“When they didn’t do anything, DBKL could not do anything because they already paid 10 per cent (deposit for the land). So, when I was elected (as Titiwangsa MP), I urged DBKL to withdraw (the project),” he said.

Johari said it is now up to DBKL to take the next course of action to redevelop the market,” he said.

Also joining the Prime Minister during the visit were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.